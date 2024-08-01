Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/31/2024 – 21:56

Federal deputy and candidate for Mayor of São Paulo Guilherme Boulos (PSOL) will present his government program this Thursday, the 1st, at an event in Barra Funda, west of the capital. Among the proposals will be announced a program to subsidize offices in the central region for recent graduates.

Under the title “First Office”, the program is part of the PSOL campaign proposals for the city center. Economist Camila de Caso, coordinator of the government plan, explains that the initiative is based on “economic dynamization, promotion of income-generating activities and a cleaning shock”.

There are buildings in downtown São Paulo that, because of their internal architecture, would not make sense to convert into housing,” he says. “We will use the retrofit to transform them into offices and allocate 30% of the total selected buildings so that recent graduates, or those with up to 2 years of graduation, can have their first offices,” he adds.

Boulos announced some of the main points of his government plan in mid-July. Without going into details, he promised to eliminate the waiting list for exams in the capital of São Paulo and to create a municipal program similar to “Mais Médicos”, but focused on medical specialties.

He also promised to double the number of Metropolitan Civil Guard personnel and create professional training centers for young people in peripheral neighborhoods. In the area of ​​education, Boulos plans to create full-time schools. In the area of ​​the environment, he proposes expanding the city’s green areas and reducing the number of fossil-fuel buses by half.

In the latest Datafolha poll, released on July 5, Boulos appears with 23% of voting intentions, technically tied in first place with Mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB), who has 24%. TV presenter José Luiz Datena has 11%; businessman Pablo Marçal, 10%; and congresswoman Tabata Amaral, 7%.