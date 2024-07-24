Delivery, inspired by a tradition of Taylor Swift fans, took place during the convention that officially announced her candidacy for Mayor of SP

The candidate for Mayor of São Paulo for the PSOL, federal deputy Guilherme Boulosdistributed “friendship bracelets”for the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), to First Lady Janja da Silva and to the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad. The vice president of the ticket, Marta Suplicy (PT), and federal deputy Luiza Erundina (Psol-SP) were also gifted.

Delivery of accessorieswith each one’s name, took place on Saturday (20.Jul.2024), during the convention that made Boulos’ candidacy official. “There is no reason to be afraid”says the video shared by Boulos of the occasion.

Watch (45s):

The accessory became popular among fans of singer Taylor Swift, who began wearing the bracelets and exchanging them with others. swifties –what are they called – during the tour “The Eras Tour”.

The bracelets are inspired by the song “You’re on Your Own, Kid” (“You’re All Alone in This, Child”, in Portuguese translation).

“All you lose is a step you take. So make the friendship bracelets, enjoy the moment and experience life. You have no reason to be afraid”, says an excerpt from the song, quoted by Boulos.