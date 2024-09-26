Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/25/2024 – 21:33

São Paulo Mayoral candidate Guilherme Boulos (PSOL) downplayed this Wednesday, the 25th, the absence of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) from his campaign events scheduled for Saturday, the 28th.

Initially, Lula was scheduled to participate in two walks alongside the federal deputy in the capital of São Paulo, but he cancelled the events due to a trip to Mexico to attend the inauguration of Claudia Sheinbaum, the first woman elected president of the Latin American country.

On Monday the 23rd, Boulos himself had confirmed Lula’s participation in a march in the southern zone. However, the following day, the PSOL campaign was informed that the president would not be able to attend the events scheduled for Saturday in the capital. The official justification is that Lula will travel to Mexico on Sunday the 29th. The president will remain in the country until Tuesday the 1st, when Sheinbaum’s inauguration ceremony will take place.

“President Lula is with us in the campaign,” Boulos said on Wednesday, after an event aimed at people over 60. He stated that he has the president’s full support. “He is on our TV show, I went to Brasília to record with him. We are the only campaign in Brazil where he came to participate in events, he held two rallies and will hold more before the first round,” the PSOL member added. The congressman’s interlocutors say that an event with Lula is scheduled for October 5.

Members of the PT also tried to minimize Lula’s absence in the capital, arguing that the PT candidate’s presence will be essential in the second round. Since the pre-campaign period, Boulos has been trying to link his image to the president’s in search of the voters who voted for Lula in the last election. Both the president and the PT’s then candidate for state governor in 2022, Fernando Haddad, defeated Bolsonarism in the capital of São Paulo.

Even without the presence of the president, Boulos’ campaign stated to the State which will maintain its scheduled commitments, with motorcades in the neighborhoods of Grajaú and São Mateus over the weekend. The strategy in the final stretch should also remain the same, “with a focus on the outskirts and some agendas in the center”.