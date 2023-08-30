Deputy cited the country’s maximum rate, which is 5 times higher than the Brazilian rate: “They cannot be accused of being Bolivarians or Communists”

the federal deputy Guilherme Boulos (Psol-SP) defended this Tuesday (29.Aug.2023) a progressive approach to tax collection in Brazil. The congressman compared the Brazilian tax system with that of the United States to mock critics of a possible increase in the maximum rate charged by the States.

“The maximum rate in Brazil with state tax is 8%. In the US, it’s 40%. And they cannot be accused of being Bolivarians, communists or anything like that.”declared during a debate on the tax system organized by FIT (Forum Internacional Tributário), in Brasília.

For Boulos, the reform will lead to “alignment of the Brazilian tax system to what is the average of advanced capitalist countries around the world”, including in Latin America.

The congressman said he believes that the country has a “unique opportunity” to approve the reform. He assessed that the theme had become a “mystification”, since it was always discussed in Congress, but never reached a consensus for approval.

Commenting on the IRPF (Individual Income Tax), the deputy said it was unfair that university professors have to pay the same rate of 27.5% as a CEO of a company. Boulos also compared this percentage to that paid by the soccer player Neymar, but he pointed out, in an ironic tone: “If he didn’t withhold [os impostos]”.

The parliamentarian also pointed out that the collection of the ITR (Tax on Rural Territorial Property) throughout Brazil is lower than the collection of the IPTU (Tax on Urban Land and Property) in the city of São Paulo. In his assessment, this is because there is no adequate regulation in the sector.

At the end of his speech, Boulos said he was fully committed to the debate on the progressive taxation of income and assets in Brazil. He said this is a theme “civilizing”a theme of social justice and also a point of equating the tax system in Brazil with other tax systems in the world.

Thus, for Boulos, it is necessary to reduce the tax burden on the poorest, increase IRPF exemptions and also provide for some degree of relief for products in the basic basket.

“It is not enough just to work on the reduction [da carga tributária] below, you have to compensate for this with an increase above”said the deputy.

And continued: “We are not talking here about a global increase in the tax burden, we are talking about an internal redistribution of the burden, expanding the tax base for those who pay little or almost nothing, as is the case with profits and dividends.”

“That is, alternating the tax burden format with a lower incidence on consumption and a higher incidence on income and property taxation”concluded the parliamentarian.

