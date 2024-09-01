Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/01/2024 – 20:22

São Paulo mayoral candidate Guilherme Boulos (PSOL) defended the decentralization of jobs in São Paulo and more opportunities in the outskirts. The speech was made during a commentary on the topic “Economy”, in the debate promoted by TV Gazeta and MyNews Channel.

Boulos mentioned the dynamics of the city of São Paulo, with jobs concentrated in the central region and most workers living on the outskirts. He said that in this format “the city cannot sustain itself,” as it creates traffic, overcrowds buses and reduces people’s quality of life.

“We will support small and medium-sized business owners and traders, as well as large companies that want to establish themselves in the outskirts of cities and generate employment. This improves people’s lives,” said the federal deputy.

The PSOL candidate also criticized the management of the current mayor and candidate for reelection Ricardo Nunes (MDB) regarding the city’s planning and stated that he wants to “distribute not only job opportunities in the outskirts, but also more public health and education services, in all areas, so that people can have everything close to their homes”.

Candidate Tabata Amaral (PSB) was chosen by Boulos to comment on his speech and, during her response time, she stated that she had voted in favor of the Legal Framework for Startups, which, according to her, would not be Boulos’s record.

She justified her vote as a decision in favor of “economy and responsibility.”