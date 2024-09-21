Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/21/2024 – 20:30

São Paulo mayoral candidate Guilherme Boulos (PSOL) confirmed this Saturday, the 21st, his participation in the electoral debate promoted by Flow on Monday, the 23rd. MDB candidate Ricardo Nunes informed that he will not participate in the event, citing commitments on his agenda for the day. The latest Datafolha poll, released on Thursday, the 19th, shows Nunes and Boulos technically tied for first place, with 27% and 26% of voting intentions, respectively.

As the State showed, the debate of the Flow Group, responsible for the Flow Podcast and Flow News, was initially scheduled to take place in the Salão Nobre of the USP Law School. However, students called for a demonstration in protest against the presence of Nunes and Pablo Marçal (PRTB) at the school. As a result, the location of the event was changed twice: first to the USP International Diffusion Center and, finally, to the Clube Sírio.

Nunes, however, denies that his absence from the debate is related to the call for the demonstration. “I have already participated in several debates. Flow is a very important channel, but this Monday night I have three commitments, and I can no longer cancel my schedule to spend hours in a debate. We still have other debates, including two that will be televised. I have already participated in six debates, in addition to podcasts and debates. I have a lot of affection for Flow, but I cannot cancel three commitments to be there,” the mayor told reporters this Saturday, the 21st.

Marçal’s campaign has not made an official statement, but an ally told reporters that he will attend the debate. Tabata Amaral (PSB) confirmed her participation, as did Marina Helena (Novo). José Luiz Datena’s (PSDB) advisory team did not respond. The meeting between the candidates is scheduled for Monday (23), at 8 pm.

Candidates and their campaigns have complained about the high number of debates in this election. The forecast is that, by the end of the first round, 11 meetings will be held to discuss proposals, which would be a historic record.