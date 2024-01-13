Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/13/2024 – 15:19

The PSOL leader in the Chamber of Deputies and pre-candidate for mayor of São Paulo, Guilherme Boulos, arrived in the afternoon of this Saturday, 13th, at the building where the former mayor and former municipal secretary of International Relations, Marta Suplicy, lives (no party), in Jardim Paulista, west of the capital. Boulos and Marta have lunch and must define the ticket for the 2024 elections, in which the former mayor must be the candidate for vice president.

He did not make any statements when entering the building and arrived accompanied by his wife, Natália Szermeta.

Marta's husband, businessman Márcio Toledo, and deputy Rui Falcão (PT-SP), who mediated the negotiations with the former mayor, as well as advisors, also participated in the meeting.

Boulos is scheduled to meet this Saturday with state deputy Eduardo Suplicy (PT-SP), who defended preliminary elections to choose the candidate for vice-mayor on the ticket.

The PSOL pre-candidate for mayor of São Paulo postponed his trip to France and China until Sunday, a trip he will take to learn about successful public management experiences in order to incorporate them into his government program.

The President of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, invited Marta to return to the PT and be a candidate on Boulos' ticket. Amidst the efforts to define the PSOL-PT ticket, Lula arrived in São Paulo on Friday, where he remains at his home in Alto de Pinheiros, west zone.

He has not spoken to the press so far.