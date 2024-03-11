Psol pre-candidate for Mayor of São Paulo has 30% of voting intentions, against 29% for the current mayor of the capital of São Paulo

Survey released by Datafolha this Monday (11.mar.2024) shows that, in the dispute for the Mayor of São Paulo, the Psol pre-candidate, Guilherme Boulos, has 30% of voting intentions. He is followed by the current mayor, Ricardo Nunes (MDB), with 29%. They are technically tied.

Here is the 1st stimulated scenario of the 1st round:

Guilherme Boulos (Psol) – 30%;

Ricardo Nunes (MDB) – 29%;

Tabata Amaral (PSB) – 8%;

Maria Helena (New) – 7%;

Kim Kataguiri (União Brasil) – 4%;

(União Brasil) – 4%; Altino (PSTU) – 2%

(PSTU) – 2% blanks/nulls – 14%;

they do not know – 6%.

The survey was carried out by Datafolha from March 7 to 8, 2024. 1,090 people aged 16 or over were interviewed in the city of São Paulo. The margin of error is 3 percentage points, plus or minus. The survey is registered with the TSE under number SP-08862/2024. According to the company that carried out the survey, the cost of the study was R$95,438.14. The amount was paid by Folha de S.Paulo with its own resources.

