Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/10/2024 – 19:30

The former secretary of International Relations of the municipality of São Paulo Marta Suplicy and the pre-candidate for mayor Guilherme Boulos (PSOL) are expected to hold, this Saturday, the 13th, the first meeting to discuss the alliance in this year's elections. The meeting should take place at the home of the former mayor, who resigned from São Paulo City Hall this Tuesday, 9th.

Invited by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) to join the ticket, Marta has not yet made any statement about the alliance, although even the city's mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB) confirmed that she had accepted the proposal after a meeting with the president in Planalto. At the time, Nunes said she considered “betrayal” to be a strong word to describe the episode, but said that the justification that the alliance with Jair Bolsonaro would motivate the departure “doesn’t work”.

arta officially left his position in municipal management after a meeting lasting just over an hour with Ricardo Nunes last Tuesday. Although Nunes has minimized Marta's departure, there is dissatisfaction with the former secretary's lack of clarity regarding secrecy in negotiations with the president.

In the drawing made by Lula, Marta must return to the PT, after nine years away from the party, to help the PSOL candidate in the race for mayor. Despite the invitation, there is still a wing of the PT dissatisfied with the return of the former mayor, who left the party with a series of criticisms of the party.