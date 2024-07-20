Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/20/2024 – 17:05

The Socialism and Liberty Party (PSOL) officially announced the candidacy of federal deputy Guilherme Boulos for Mayor of São Paulo this Saturday, the 20th. Former mayor Marta Suplicy, from the PT, will be the running mate.

The party convention of the “Love for São Paulo” coalition was held at the Expo Center Norte, in Vila Guilherme, in the northern part of the capital of São Paulo. In addition to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), ministers of state were present at the event, reinforcing the importance of the São Paulo election for the federal government.

Present were ministers Fernando Haddad (Treasury), Sonia Guajajara (Indigenous Peoples), Marina Silva (Environment), Alexandre Padilha (Institutional Relations), Paulo Teixeira (Agrarian Development), Luiz Marinho (Labor and Employment), Luciana Santos (Science and Technology) and Marcio Macedo (General Secretariat of the Presidency). First Lady Rosângela da Silva, also known as Janja, was also present at the convention.

A notable absence from the group of ministers is Vice President Geraldo Alckmin, who also holds the position of Minister of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services. Affiliated with the PSB, Lula’s vice president will be a campaign manager for federal deputy Tabata Amaral, Boulos and Marta’s opponent in the polls. Tabata’s convention is scheduled for next Saturday, July 27.

Former PT mayors

In addition to Haddad and Marta herself, the last PT mayors of São Paulo, former mayor Luiza Erundina was also present at the convention. Now a federal deputy for the PSOL, she led the city while she was a member of the PT. The former heads of the São Paulo executive branch were given the right to speak during the event.

“I can smell victory,” Erundina said during the convention. Despite the disagreements she had with Marta Suplicy, Luiza Erundina gave a speech praising the PT candidate, praising the “popular participation” and the “inversion of priorities” of Marta’s administration in the city between 2001 and 2004.

PT members fear that a possible victory by Mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB) could be interpreted as a triumph for former President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the country’s largest city. This was the tone adopted in the speech by federal deputy Gleisi Hoffmann, national president of the PT. “The election in São Paulo is important not only for São Paulo, but for Brazil,” said the parliamentarian during the convention.

During the pre-campaign, Nunes got closer to the former president and will have him as his main campaign manager. In return, he will indicate as his running mate a representative of the PL, the former head of Rota Ricardo Mello de Araújo.

‘Makes the heart’

The convention featured the first performance of Boulos’ campaign jingle. The song’s chorus is “Faz o coração” (Make the heart). The motto alludes to the slogan “Faz o L” (Make the L), which marked Lula’s 2022 presidential campaign. Just like the letter L, the symbol of a heart can be made with a hand gesture.