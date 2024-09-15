Candidate for Mayor of SP and president have already made a video at the deputy’s house, in Campo Limpo

The candidate Guilherme Boulos (Psol) recorded videos with the president this Sunday (15.Sep.2024) Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) for his electoral campaign for Mayor of São Paulo. The congressman has already returned to the capital of São Paulo. He will participate in the debate of TV Culturaat 10pm.

“Morning in Brasilia with conversation, coffee and recording with President Lula”, declared Boulos when sharing a photo next to the PT member.

Lula and Boulos have already recorded a campaign video together. On September 2, the PT member visited the congressman’s house in Campo Limpo, a suburb of São Paulo, with First Lady Janja Lula da Silva to record an advertisement.

In the first commercial, the candidate for mayor of São Paulo shows Lula and Janja’s visit to his house.

Watch (2min55s):

ELECTORAL RACE

Datafolha survey released this Thursday (12.Sep) shows a reaction from the mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB) in the race for re-election in the city of São Paulo. The politician now has 27% of voting intentions. In the study carried out a week earlier, he had 22%.

Next comes Boulos, with 25%. Pablo Marcal (PRTB) scores 19% (a negative swing of 3 percentage points compared to the previous study). The survey’s margin of error is 3 percentage points, either way, so there is a technical tie between the two.

The survey was conducted by Datafolha from September 10 to 12, 2024. 1,204 people aged 16 or over in São Paulo (SP) were interviewed. The confidence interval is 95%. The margin of error is 3 percentage points, either way. The survey is registered with the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) under number SP-07978/2024. According to Datafolha, the cost of the study was R$95,438.14. The amount was paid by S. Paulo Newspaper.