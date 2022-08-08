The next season will represent a new chapter in the life of Fernando Alonso in Formula 1, with the two-time world champion who will pass to the court ofAston Martin to replace another world champion like Sebastian Vettel. In this way, the Spaniard will concretize the seventh change of team in the course of a career spanning more than twenty years, during which the number 14, between victories and disappointments, has created the reputation of team-smashing pilot. After his debut in Minardi in 2001, Renault twice – with which he won the 2005 and 2006 World Championships – Ferrari, McLaren twice and finally Alpine, so named but still part of the Renault reality.

While waiting for the change of suit for 2023, the only thing that has almost never changed in Alonso is the negative consideration of the public towards an almost insensitive personality in leaving even suddenly a team to marry other projects. A reputation not at all shared by Eric Boullierformer McLaren team principal from 2014 to 2018, just at a time when Alonso decided to return to Woking to win, failing in his goal and parting a few years away from the famous radio team in the 2015 Japanese GP, in which he compared the Honda engine of his car to one of GP2.

Boullier, interviewed by GPRacingtherefore denied this ‘fame’, describing some of the main characteristics of Alonso: “I don’t know why this reputation has grown – explained the French manager – but he was never a team destroyer. He has a real team spirit, but not always with the driver on the other side of the garage. He works well in an environment where he is number one and he has a number two who can help him, with whom he can work together. When he was with Button, for example, they were smart enough to understand and respect each other. If he fails to exploit the figure of the teammate to his advantage, his becomes his enemy. The fact remains that he remains a great driver; he focuses on himself, but he wants to include everyone around him to win. Fernando reads every detail. He hides in his locker room and you might think he’s relaxed, but most of the time he’s working ”. A level of perfectionism, adds Bouller, never seen in other pilots: “He studies the damage to the tires of his opponents since Friday practice, and on Sunday he knows who he will be able to fight and who not. In the race, it absorbs even more detail on spectator screens and uses all this information to gain an advantage. He is incredibly strong strategically“.