With videoLuuk Ikink and his wife Simone Wijnands are expecting their third child. The presenter revealed this tonight in his own social media block in RTL Boulevard to the surprise of his colleagues.

Ikink (39) normally discusses messages on social media from other celebrities in that part, but now he suddenly showed a photo of himself and radio maker Simone. “It is interesting, we took this photo on the day we had our eight-week ultrasound,” Luuk told Bridget Maasland, the presenter on duty. He looked at him silently and in despair, just like Kees van der Spek next to her.

At that moment the penny dropped with the other guests: the two are having a third child. A surprised Bridget exulted with joy. “We would like to tell you today,” said Luuk, who shared photos of his pregnant wife on Instagram after the broadcast.

At the location where they were made, presumably the Loonse and Drunense dunes, the wind was blowing quite hard. "Again, not so hard that I had to hold my stomach," writes Simone, who also posted the photos. 'No, that's just to show that there so, as we speaka mini-human in which lies floating around.'

Luuk and Simone got married in October 2011. They already had son Lieuwe and daughter Jelka.

