ofMarion Neumann shut down

A four meter high and several tons heavy boulder hit the facade of a house in Neustift in the Stubai Valley. There was also an apartment in the building.

Neustift im Stubaital – These are pictures that you don’t see every day. In Tyrol, a boulder about four meters high thundered into the facade of a house. The monster punched a huge hole in the wall of the apartment. The first photos show the extent of the destruction.

The rockfall happened on the night of Good Friday (April 2nd) in Neustift in the Stubai Valley. The boulder had come loose about 150 meters above Neustift. The boulder hit a vacation home – it crashed into the wall and severely damaged the building.

Tyrol: A heavy boulder crashes into the house with the holiday apartment – the police speak out

“The luck was that no one is currently using the apartment,” said a police spokesman on Friday after the rock fall. Fortunately, nobody was injured in this way. Appropriate precautionary measures were nevertheless taken: A total of 14 people had to leave the three surrounding houses. They were partly housed with neighbors, reports the Tyrolean daily newspaper. In addition, the local road was blocked for the time being.

Rock fall in Tyrol: The stone weighing tons broke through the wall of a holiday apartment. © Zeitungsfoto.At/Daniel Liebl / APA / dpa

The boulder is about four meters tall and weighs according to the Tyrolean daily newspaper several tons. It got stuck in the facade of the house and destroyed a room. It is currently unclear how big the damage is. However, the house was severely damaged.

Boulder crashes into house in Neustift in the Stubaital – “Latent rockfall risk area”

According to the Tiroler Zeitung, further rock falls of this dimension are not to be feared after exploration flights. “However, this is generally an area that is latently at risk of falling rocks,” a geologist consulted told the sheet. (nema with dpa)

Also on Good Friday (April 2nd) there was a serious train accident in Taiwan. An express train crashed into a construction site vehicle. More than 30 passengers were killed.