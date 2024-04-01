Home page World

From: Richard Strobl

Storms have caused major problems in northern Italy. (Collage) © Collage: Vigili del Fuoco

Rain and strong winds are causing major problems in northern Italy. Landslides have hit several roads. There is also a warning about “extreme avalanches”.

Milan – The weather situation currently divides Italy into two extreme areas. While the sun is shining in the south, a wave of storms is causing danger and devastation in northern Italy. The bad weather also caused road closures and numerous fire brigade operations on Easter Monday.

In northeastern Italy, a landslide occurred on the A23 motorway, also known as the “Alps-Adriatic Motorway”. According to the news agency Ansa The departure occurred on Monday morning near the municipality of Amaro (Udine). The road had to be closed in both directions. According to the report, heavy rain caused several boulders to become loose and fall onto the road. Three vehicles were blocked, but none were hit by rocks. Nobody got hurt. The fire department is working on clearing the road of stones.

Weather alarm in Italy: landslides hit several streets

There was also a landslide on Sunday evening on State Road 350, which connects Trento with the province of Vicenza. The first landslide hit the street in the afternoon. A few hours apart, a huge boulder fell onto the road between Carbonare and Lastebasse. Another avalanche of stone and earth followed in the evening, the newspaper reports La Stampa. The current situation is reminiscent of incidents from the winter. For example, a 30-ton rock fell on a primary school.

The weather is also causing problems on the roads in Piedmont. Due to heavy snowfall, state highway 659 was closed for 20 kilometers in both directions near Premia. After a landslide, state road 21 between Aisone and Vinadio is also closed. In addition, an avalanche like this occurred in the area of ​​Iselle, a town on the border with Switzerland Ansa reported. Flooding was reported in Villadossala.

Italy hit by storms: communities in Liguria isolated

In Liguria, strong winds and rain cause a yellow weather alert. In the hinterland of Genoa, three hamlets have been completely isolated since Friday after a landslide, reports Stampa further. Almost 400 people are affected.

There is also Sahara dust. This turned the snow yellow in many places in the Alps. In Rome, dust levels are so high that citizens have been asked not to drive. This is intended to reduce fine dust pollution, reports the Il Messaggero. We also ask you not to get around by bike and rather use public transport.

There is still a risk of landslides and avalanches in the Alpine region on Easter Monday. In Piedmont, the regional environmental protection agency ARPA warns that “large, very large and locally extreme avalanches are expected”. The northern sector of the region is particularly affected, where danger level 5 (very severe) has been reached. The danger is so high because the heavy rain could cause the snow to move. This could cause avalanches to spread over long distances and hit roads and other infrastructure – even in areas that are below the snowfall line.

The weather in northern Italy had already caused major problems in the last few days. For example, a ski area was evacuated.