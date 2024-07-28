Home page World

A tragic accident occurred on Saturday in Tyrol. A woman from Bavaria was seriously hit by a boulder. Her companion was slightly injured.

Mieders – The tragic accident occurred on a forest road in the municipality of Mieders in Tyrol, Austria. Two mountain bikers from Bavaria were on the forest road on Saturday, July 27th, when a large boulder broke off above them. The boulder hit the woman from Bavaria hard, her companion was slightly injured.

Accident in Austria: Boulder breaks off, falls 70 metres into the depths and hits holidaymaker from Bavaria

According to the police, the boulder was about 50 by 50 centimeters in size. It hit the 58-year-old woman on the lower leg. The woman from the Forchheim district in Bavaria was seriously injured by the boulder. She fell and hit her 65-year-old companion. While the vacationer was seriously injured, her companion was only slightly injured by the falling rock. He was able to ride down into the valley on his mountain bike on his own.

As it turned out, the boulder had come loose during excavation work on a forest road further up the mountain on Saturday and had fallen 70 metres. According to police, the woman was treated by the mountain rescue service and taken to hospital.

Rockfalls repeatedly cause a stir

Just this spring, a rock avalanche hit two mountain hikers. One man was fatally wounded, but his companion tried to save him.

The Auer fire department also reported a huge rockfall in the spring. Huge boulders crashed into the Lahn industrial zone. Several stones had broken off from the adjacent rock face and thundered into the valley. Man-sized boulders made holes in the streets and one even crashed through the roof of a carpentry shop right into the workshop.