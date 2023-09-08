Home page World

From: Josefin Schroeder

Split

A fun hike among children came to a terrible end on Thursday in Austria. A six-year-old girl died in front of her sister.

Bad Ischl – On Thursday evening, September 7th, 2023, the world stood still in Bad Ischl, Austria. A terrible accident happened in the area of ​​the Hohenzollerweg circular route around the Jainzen mountain. According to the state police headquarters in Upper Austria, a six-year-old girl was crushed by a stone during a hiking trip.

Six-year-old crushed by boulders – children witnessed the accident

According to the current status of the investigation, the excursion group consisted of eight children from the area and from the Salzburger Land. They were accompanied by two local supervisors. Around the Jainzen, the Hohenzoller waterfall is particularly well known to those interested in hiking. According to the police, the children were on their way back from the waterfall along the Saiherbach downstream. It is said that they played at the bed of the stream and also did gymnastics on the large blocks of stone. One of them broke free and started to move. The six-year-old, who had just climbed on it, was pinched by the boulder in the area of ​​the chest – under the eyes of the children. The victim’s nine-year-old sister also witnessed the accident, reports the Crown newspaper. A serious accident also happened recently in Brandenburg, where a mother had to rescue her lifeless two-year-old son from the garden pool.

Fatal accident in Austria: A rescue helicopter also rushed to the scene (symbol image). © Stefan Sauer/dpa/symbol image

An emergency call was made immediately. A large contingent rushed to the scene of the accident: four fire brigades, mountain rescue, rescue helicopters, an emergency doctor, paramedics and the police were on duty. After rescuing the child, the emergency services immediately initiated resuscitation, which was unsuccessful. The six-year-old died on the spot. A Red Cross crisis intervention team took care of the children, their relatives and the carers. A complaint had been filed against them on suspicion of negligent homicide Crown newspaper.

Another tragic accident recently happened in Italy. An eight-year-old boy fell down the drain in a swimming pool and died. (jos)