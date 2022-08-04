Camerota, boulder on the beach dad is injured to save the life of his child: he is in serious condition

A terrible episode occurred on Tuesday 2 August. A boulder he broke off a mountain and ended up in a restaurant at the beacha 2-year-old girl was saved just in time by her father, who is now injured in a very serious condition.

It was minutes of terror and anxiety those who have lived those present. Given the summer, there are many on site tourists and the area was full.

The events took place shortly after 13 from Tuesday 2 August. Precisely on the beach known as that of the French, a Camerotain the province of Salerno.

It was supposed to be a day of relaxation and fun for everyone, but in a few moments it was transformed in a real drama. Something no one could ever have imagined.

While most of the people were sitting in the restaurant space “The Wolf Tavern”. The boulder of rock has detached from the mountain and starts at to roll towards the chalet.

The young 38-year-old dad called Antonio Racioppi understands what is about to happen and takes prompt action for move the little daughter from the trajectory of the boulder.

However, despite his timely intervention to save the child, he comes overwhelmed and hit. Once he ended up on the ground his conditions appeared a lot severe right away.

Boulder on the beach: what happened and the story

The area has no telephone signal and can only be reached by sea. In fact, those present to raise the alarm had to use the radio. The doctors who intervened in the father diagnosed several fractures and a crushing in the part of the lungs. The restaurateur in an interview with The Republic he has declared:

The detachment of the boulder was sudden, unexpected. We have not recorded any other collapses or possible detachments. We do not even know that that rocky wall was at risk of landslides.

The other tourists managed to find shelter or in sea ​​or on the beach. Only one person among the injured, which is just the father. For now its prognosis remains reserved. There will be further updates on what happened.