Bouke Schwering (35) has been miraculously cured of cancer. All he wants is to rejoin society. House, tree, animal and a job. However, the rules for reintegration and red tape make it very difficult for him and other young people who have recovered from cancer to find work.

At the age of 31, shortly after his honeymoon, Schwering was diagnosed with metastatic melanoma cancer. He discovered that the stamp ‘sick’ involved a lot of administration. “I had to read up on all kinds of insurance, medicines, benefits and regulations. I also had to think about what to do with work and income. When I heard I was sick, my work was actually pretty good.” However, his temporary contract with his then employer was not extended. “Besides being sick, I also had to worry about money and finding a job.”

For many young people and young adults with cancer (also called AYAs, after ‘adolescents and young adults’), losing work is the hard reality, know Desiree Dona, occupational oncology nurse, and Kim Messelink, AYA nurse. They work at the AYA outpatient clinic of the Radboudumc in Nijmegen. Dona: ,,There are about 9 million workers, about 50,000 of whom are told every year that they have cancer. Last year alone, 3,500 AYAs were added in the Netherlands.”

No entitlement to benefits

Cancer is mainly seen as a disease that older people get, say Dona and Messlink. The labor market and social services are not designed for young people who become ill. Dona: ,,Because these young people often have little or no employment history, they fall between two stools. For example, they are not entitled to benefits or receive little support when they return to the labor market.” See also What a manager learns from Zelensky

In addition, many cancer treatments are becoming increasingly effective, allowing people with cancer to live better with the disease and sometimes continue to work. Messelink: ,,Yet there are also old ideas surrounding it. For example, an employer says: ‘stay at home and think about your recovery’. Well-intentioned, but work can also be a medicine. Young people like to do things and learn. And they don’t want to worry about being sick for a while.”

A little over a year ago, Schwering received unexpected, but very good news: scans showed nothing of his cancer. “According to the doctors, it was a miracle that I was cured. For myself too. I suddenly had perspective again and was able to get out of survival mode again. At least, that’s what I thought.”

Schwering wanted nothing more than to really belong to society again. That included a new job. But even though he was declared cured, finding work remained difficult. “You have to explain the gap on your resume. Many employers see the word cancer as a risk. But I just really want to. Although my body is not yet in top shape, I want to try everything again. Especially in terms of work.”

During his illness, he started to think differently about what is important, he says. “I now want a job where I can help people. As an ambulance driver, for example. But when I presented that idea to my employment adviser from the UWV, I got a ‘no’. I felt like a number that has to fit in a certain box.” See also In Focus - The persistent struggle to eradicate forced labor in Brazil



Quote

It is precisely this target group that must be given the space to reinvent themselves step by step on the labor market Maya Meerbeek, FIT force

Preventing risk

The assessment of the UWV is aimed at counteracting risk as much as possible, says job coach Maya Meerbeek of FITkracht. The UWV assesses for taxability. According to them, if you are or have been ill, you should put as little stress on your body as possible and look for a job that suits your inspected body. But AYAs often want to take risks. Their bodies are slowly but surely getting stronger.”

There is little room for taking risks. “If the job they are trying is not fun, and they end up at the UWV again, they can be cut on their benefits. While it is precisely this target group that should be given the space to reinvent themselves step by step on the labor market.”

In a response, the UWV aims to ensure that as many people as possible find work again after illness. Spokesperson Max Schouten: ,,Clients with long-term disability insurance are, however, bound by agreements they have made with their adviser and by examinations that preceded that agreement. But if you want and can work more again, you can have yourself re-examined.”

The UWV is also bound by laws and regulations in this area, says Schouten. “If we look at people who are ill who want to work, but receive benefits that actually say they are incapacitated for work, we cannot offer a reintegration service here. We currently have no legal authority to do this. We have asked The Hague to ensure that we are given that authority.”

It now seems that the end of the battle is in sight for Schwering. Soon he will be allowed to join a company that arranges funerals. His dream of a house, tree, animal has also come true. He became a father two months ago. “That little girl really feels like the new beginning of this second chance I’ve been given.”





