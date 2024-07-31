Paris (AFP)

France’s Cassandre Beaugrand has won the women’s triathlon gold medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics, starting with a swim in the River Seine, after the waterway was the subject of suspicion due to pollution.

The 27-year-old Frenchwoman won the gold medal after making a difference in the final section of the race, eventually finishing ahead of Switzerland’s Julie Deron and Britain’s Beth Potter, who won silver and bronze respectively.

Boujran finished the triathlon, which includes swimming, cycling and running, in 1:54.55 hours, while Deron recorded 1:55.01 hours and Potter 1:55.10 hours.

The triathlon was held after getting the green light from the organizers following positive reports of water tests.

Organisers were forced to cancel river training and postpone the men’s race from Tuesday to Wednesday, because the water in the Seine was deemed too polluted.

The women’s race, after a rainy start in the morning, got underway on the Pont Alexandre III in the heart of Paris.

The men’s swimming competition was initially scheduled for Tuesday morning, but was postponed “for health reasons”, as bacteria levels recorded “in certain areas” of the river “remain above acceptable limits”.

After the heavy rains that fell on the French capital last Friday and Saturday, the improvement in weather conditions between Sunday and Tuesday led to an improvement in water quality.

This was a relief to athletes who feared that the swimming portion of the competition might be dropped and turned into a duathlon (cycling and running only).

Triathlon was first included in the Olympic Games during the Sydney 2000 edition, when Switzerland’s Brigitte McMahon won gold, before being succeeded by Austria’s Kate Allen in 2004, Australia’s Emma Snowsell in 2008, another Swiss Nicola Spirig in 2012, and the American Gwen Jorgensen in 2016, all the way to Flora Duffy from Bermuda in the summer of 2021 in Tokyo.

Duffy was the best on Wednesday in the swimming section, but the first Olympic champion in her country’s history came in fifth place at the end of the competition, after losing a lot of time in the cycling race, where she came in twenty-third place, while she came in ninth in the running rankings.