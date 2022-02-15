The commercialization of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) continues to rise with million-dollar transactions. Last week, an NFT from the CryptoPunks collection was sold for 8,000 ethereum, which is equivalent to $24 million.

The NFT has become the most expensive of the CryptoPunks collection, which has 10,000 NFTs and is possibly the most valuable in the world, with several tokens among the most valuable in history. They are drawings inspired by the punk aesthetic, with the appearance of old video games with 24×24 pixels.

+ OnlyFans launches NFT profile pictures feature

+ Bids for NFT that raises funds for Assange exceeds $50 million

According to the Larva Labs website, the NFT has been resold before. In July 2017, its first owner sold it for 8 ethereum ($1,646), 100 times the initial cost. The second owner kept the token and has now resold it for a record price.

CryptoPunk #5822 is one of nine extraterrestrials in the collection and one of 333 wearing a bandana. When it launched in 2017, the price of each NFT in the collection was just 0.008 ethereum or $17.

The second most expensive CryptoPunk of all time was #7523, which sold in 2021 for $12 million at auction held at Sotheby’s.

know more

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit scam

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat