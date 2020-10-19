WIESBADEN (dpa-AFX) – Hesse’s Prime Minister Volker Bouffier (CDU) does not rule out a renewed tightening of the corona restrictions for visits to old people’s and nursing homes. Should there be a further increase in the number of infections, this step is conceivable, said the head of government in Wiesbaden on Monday. Talks with the municipal umbrella organizations are also planned for the coming week on Wednesday.

But there is a limit to the restrictions: “And this limit is human dignity,” stressed the Prime Minister. That is why it is an extremely difficult trade-off between fighting infection and a possibly weeks-long ban on contact for older people.

Until the end of September, residents of old people’s and nursing homes were only allowed to receive a visitor three times within a calendar week. One person could visit every day in facilities for the disabled. These binding requirements were then repealed and instead the respective protection concepts and hygiene plans of the facilities were initially taken as a stipulation./glb/löb/DP/jha