Former Vice President Amado Boudou plans to present on May 3 on “false news and legal warfare” in an optional seminar of the Communication Sciences Career at the UBA, where the focus is on the theory of lawfare that has been promoting Kirchnerism.

Organized by professors Gustavo Bulla and Daniel Rosso, the seminar that started on March 15 is entitled “Argentine journalism in its labyrinth: media and legal warfare, political operations, fake news and other delights of independence.”

Consulted by Clarion, one of the organizers of the seminar justified the presence of Boudou in that “he suffered and suffers legal and media persecution in his own flesh”.

The head of the Federal Intelligence Agency (AFI), Cristina Caamaño, spoke there on Monday; and before that, Ari Lijalad, Cynthia García and Sandra Russo, among other leaders and journalists aligned with Kirchnerism, spoke there.

Argentina is the only country in the world where a person convicted of corruption with a final sentence can give classes on ethics and morals at a Public University.

Amado Boudou will give a seminar on fake news and lawfare at UBA based on his conviction https://t.co/EuvC66qcL3 – Luis Petri (@luispetri) April 5, 2021

In the talk she gave this Monday and which can be seen on YouTube, the AFI head pointed out that President Alberto Fernández decided to prohibit the members of the intelligence body from being “assistants to Justice”, which prevents the “promiscuity that served the lawfare, this union between the services, the judges, the media and the large concentrated economic groups, “said Caamano.

However, Caamano had to be isolated for several days, two weeks ago, after the rapporteur was detected with the coronavirus Víctor Hugo Morales, with whom he had had “close contact”, having shared a barbecue with him and six other people, as explained by the same official.

The optional seminar given by Bulla and Rosso aims for students to have a “critical look at the activity of the media and the journalistic profession”, as well as to have “theoretical-conceptual tools to understand the complexity of the current political moment” .

In the pre-Boudou talk, on April 26, the former Supreme Court judge, Raúl Zaffaroni, is expected to speak about the “global framework where lawfare works: concentrated media, partial Judicial Power and intelligence services to the service of economic power “.

Boudou’s presentation will be on “Emblematic cases of fake news and legal warfare: the Boudou case.” But it raised strong controversy on social networks, since the former vice president is sentenced to 5 years and 10 months in prison for having committed the crimes of passive bribery and negotiations incompatible with the public function, in the appropriation of the Ciccone Calcográfica company.

Justice proved that Boudou and his accomplices stayed with Ciccone to obtain contracts with the State, to print tickets and official documentation. That ruling was confirmed by the Supreme Court of Justice, despite which the former vice president He is serving his sentence under house arrest.

Deputy Luis Petri (Together for Change) stated on his Twitter account that Argentina is the “only country in the world where a convicted person of corruption with a final sentence can give classes on ethics and morals at a Public University.”

From the same block of deputies, Fernando Iglesias said that with Boudou’s presentation at the UBA “madness is total”. Alvaro de Lamadrid indicated that it was something “delusional. Only in Kirchnerist Argentina. Impossible to believe us in the world and investments come.” And Graciela Ocaña added: “Outrageous, the only class that the condemned Boudou can give is how to rob the banknote-making factory. #Corrupted.”

Boudou was sentenced with:

– the key witness paid with a boutique hotel, Vandenbroele

-the key judge paid with a charge, Bertuzzi

And now they pretend that I can’t talk about it?

What a stone face, huh … – ari lijalad (@arilijalad) April 6, 2021

On the contrary, in dialogue with Clarion, Boudou’s lawyer, Graciana Peñafort, said that she did not understand what was the problem with which he exhibited at the UBA, since the former vice president also has a radio program, every Sunday in El Uncover.

“Freedom of expression continues to be a right that everyone in this country has. The conviction does not imply that you lose freedom of expression, only their freedom of movement is restricted, “said Peñafort. And he added:” I don’t see the reason for the debate. There are people who believe that when you are in prison you have no rights. But that is a misconception of those who do not understand how the issue works. “

File of Amado Boudou, found on the cell phone of former spy Mercedes Funes.

Photo of the act of Amado Boudou in Plaza San Martín, on December 22, 2018, taken by former AFI agent Mercedes Funes.

In addition, at the end of last year the Justice found files on Boudou and other Kirchner leaders on the cell phone of a former AFI spy, Mercedes Funes Silva, when he was imprisoned in the Ezeiza prison. The file on Boudou includes his photo, his personal details, those of his lawyers and who visited him in prison, as well as his political and business background. But there is also data after his prison, when he regained his freedom, such as photos and messages exchanged between AFI agents, on December 22, 2018, during an act in support of Boudou, where the former spy Funes reported live from Plaza San Martín.

This information is part of the “content of the document in pdf format entitled ‘116’ (256 pages long) found in the cell phone seized from Mercedes Funes Silva (AFI agent),” stated prosecutors Cecilia Incardona and Santiago Eyherabide, in the trial that is carried out by illegal espionage during macrista administration in the federal courts of Lomas de Zamora, where there are 38 defendants, and that the Criminal Cassation Chamber established that it pass to Comodoro Py.

Look also

