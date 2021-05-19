Luck seems to have changed for Amado Boudou. The condemned former vice president was drawn as winner of an official mortgage loan at a zero rate and for 30 years to build a house in Quilmes, a benefit that was revealed in the act that this Tuesday was headed by President Alberto Fernández himself.

But after the information emerged, in an official document that lists the beneficiaries drawn, the Government clarified that Boudou was never the one to sign up and didn’t ask for any credit. And that the registration would have been through the web and trout. The act and the draw were the same.

“It is a trout inscription. The papers are presented when you were benefited and you have to comply with all the requirements,” they explained from Casa Rosada to this newspaper once the name of the former vice president emerged on the official payroll. They also added that there will be a clarification from the Ministry of Territorial Development and Habitat and the Mortgage Bank, which grants the loans.

“It’s all a lie, he never showed up or did any paperwork, or asked for anything“They explained for their part from the environment of the former official, convicted of corruption in the Ciccone case and that he is under house arrest. In the next few hours, they added, he will appear in court to denounce the fact.

The draw was attended by Minister Jorge Ferraresi, who heads the Home Ownership Credits line plan, an official measure that received lto full government paraphernalia for your announcement: with official television broadcast and drone coverage.

The award to Boudou appears in the pdf document uploaded by the ministry on its official website, on line 30 of page 213 out of 790. The journalist discovered it there Diego Cabot, From the newspaper The nation. The DNI of the convicted person in the Ciccone case matches that of the list.

The official plan points to a sensitive social debt: access to housing, a tough goal for the country’s middle and lower classes.

The basic requirements for access to credit include being Argentine, natural or by option, having a valid ID, between 18 and 64 years of age when signing up.

The applicant -as in the case of Boudou- had to present proof of counting income from formal jobs or social security and monthly net income of his family group greater than $ 53 thousand and not more than $ 175 thousand.

There doubts arise. The former vice president, having held that position, enjoys a pension that would far exceed that cap not counting those that your current partner might have.

The last formal work recorded by Boudou corresponds to the cooperative so that the one who worked in workshops in her detention in the Ezeiza jail, during his stay in prison, prior to being benefited from home detention to complete his conviction for corruption.

In the event on Tuesday, Minister Ferraresi praised his soft loan plan because “generates a virtuous circuit”. He informed that the registrants exceeded 128 thousand from all over the country and that 65 thousand credits will be granted.

Boudou had almost a 50 percent chance to get elected.

About 40 thousand loans are for an amount of $ 100,000. The other 22 thousand, for $ 240 thousand. Cristina Kirchner’s former running mate agreed to one of the most expensive.

These credits are intended for the construction of new homes from scratch, with an area of ​​no more than 60 square meters. in a lot that should be your own.

The requirements to access credit

– Be Argentine, natural or by option, or a foreigner with permanent residence.

– Have a valid National Identity Document.

– Have income from formal jobs, retirements and / or pensions. The sum of the household’s net monthly income must be between $ 53,500 and $ 175,000.

– Be between 18 and 64 years old at the time of registration.

– Not be owners or co-owners of real estate, except in the cases provided in the Terms and Conditions.

– Do not register unfavorable financial records in the last 9 months.

– Not be inhibited.

– Register 12 months of seniority in the activity (employees and independent).

– Land will not be admitted that: are in closed or private neighborhoods, whose appraisal exceeds $ 3,500,000, or that are not owned by the applicants (except direct relatives). The land must be deeded before 3/31/2021, unless the land comes from a public body.

– It will only be possible to build the Housing Models of the Program (with the exception of those who build at the back or above their parents’ house). The construction must be destined to the Construction of a single, family and permanent occupancy dwelling and not exceed 60 m2 of surface.

Boudou, house arrest in Avellaneda

The former vice president sentenced in 2018 to 5 years and 10 months in prison for passive bribery and negotiations incompatible with public service is serving his sentence with the benefit of house arrest. And he does it in a house in the Quinta Galli neighborhood, located in the Buenos Aires district of Avellaneda.

According to Clarín, the property consists of four floors connected by an elevator, a park dressed with ancient palm trees that surround a large pool a few meters from the barbecue area to enjoy the barbecue.

