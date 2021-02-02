It seems like a joke because it is a joke. Amado Boudou, sentenced to five years and ten months in prison for buying trout from the Ciccone printing company, does not stop receiving good news: now judge Daniel Obligado reduced his sentence by ten months. The argument? The courses taken by the former vice president in his condition of prisoner. Namely: Installer Electrician, Electrician Fitter, Systems Programmer, Organization of events and even a Philosophy workshop that required three hard face-to-face and five virtual meetings. The easy joke is inevitable: will you plan to carry out the electrical installation in the dune that you declared as domicile in the case initiated by your ex-wife?

Better to continue. How to try to explain seriously what is not serious? You do not have to be a judge or a lawyer to understand that university training and training in prisons was designed to facilitate the reintegration of those who do not have other resources. And that the evaluation of the judge must consider the prior instruction of the convicted person. As Hernán Capiello pointed out in the newspaper The nationJosé López, an illustrious Kirchner for trying to hide bags with nine million dollars, asked for a sentence reduction accrediting a shoe repair course. It was rejected.

Is the interpretation of Obligado surprising? Should not. It is the same judge who reduced the sentence of Miguel Esteche, Quebracho leader, sent to four years in prison by 20 months and released after just over a year. His academic performance in jail was astonishing. In a month he obtained a doctorate in Journalism from the University of La Plata, where he himself taught and whose rector was the Kirchnerist Florencia Saintout. Academic prowess of Argentina K.

It is the same magistrate, of course, who benefited Boudou with house arrest in April last year. He took refuge in a non-existent risk of coronavirus when the former minister is not a population at risk either by age or by previous illness. Thousands of prisoners who are, were not so lucky.

But it is clear that the judge is not afraid of the thick line of his decisions. After allowing Boudou to go through grief in the comfort of a mansion in Avellaneda, this year ignored the Supreme Court ruling that confirmed the sentence and ordered the return to jail. And to be even more provocative, he defined the reduction of Boudou’s sentence on his last day as a substitute judge of criminal execution. Today the cause already has another person in charge.

Round business for the former minister and vice president of Cristina Kirchner. If you go back to jail the reduction of the sentence will already allow temporary exits, and in 2022, with two-thirds of the sentence served, he could ask for early release.

The additions and subtractions offer an irrefutable result, of the five years and ten months of sentence, until now Amado Boudou spent only one year and eight months in prison in a prison. And the prospect indicates that it won’t be around much longer. With no possibility of pardon or amnesty, it could be considered a successful strategy of impunity, obsession of the vice president that explains these judicial pirouettes.

Who tried to stay with the banknote factory and in whose cases 16 judges intervened, from the candidate for attorney Rafecas; passing through Freiler and Ballestero, close to Kirchnerism, until climbing to the Supreme Court that ratified the sentence, he celebrates with a dip in the pool of his four-story house and elevator.