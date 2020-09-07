Monday, September 7, doctors from Marseille (Bouches-du-Rhône) alerted to the number of places in intensive care. Indeed, out of 80 beds dedicated to the coronavirus, almost all are occupied. Should we be worried? The severe cases of Covid-19 are in any case back in hospitals, a first since last spring. The patients arrived in a short time and this is what worries the nursing staff.

“The evolution is exponential. If it had been linear and contained, with entries and exits, because we have made a lot of progress in the care of these patients, we would not have been worried. But here we see an exponential evolution which can lead to a saturation of our system “, explains Monday morning Lionel Velly, Covid-19 resuscitation coordinator at the Marseille hospital of La Timone. Of the six beds in the service below, adapted to the pandemic, all are occupied.