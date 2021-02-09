#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

At the gates of Marseille (Bouches-du-Rhône), dozens of coves with turquoise waters attract tourists to the Calanques National Park, a natural site that extends over hundreds of hectares. Nearly three million visitors travel the steep paths every year. But this mass tourism sometimes has disastrous consequences for local biodiversity.

“We will have visitors who move away from the marked trails and come to areas where they normally do not have to walk. By the way, they will erode the soil, and will expose all the roots of the pine tree, which, in the long term, can kill it.“, explains Zacharie Bruyas, in charge of communications for the Parc national des Calanques. To limit this influx of tourists, the park is experimenting, in particular with a “demarketing” communication campaign. “The idea of ​​demarketing is to restore certain truths about the territory, which today are somewhat erased by all the beautiful images we see on social networks. It is therefore to remember that the Calanques are in particular a difficult place to access, it is hot, the water is quite cold.“, adds Zacharie Bruyas. But tourism also has another consequence: the pollution of natural spaces.