The Marseille infectious disease specialist had already been accused by the APHP, last June, of “false testimony” during his hearing by the commission of inquiry of the National Assembly on the management of the coronavirus crisis.

A complaint from the French Language Infectious Pathology Society (Spilf) against Professor Didier Raoult was filed with the Departmental Council of the Bouches-du-Rhône Order of Physicians, franceinfo learned, Wednesday, September 2, from the Spilf, confirming information from Figaro. This learned society, which brings together several hundred practitioners specializing in infectious diseases, criticizes the very media virologist for several breaches of the code of ethics.

Didier Raoult, director of the IHU Méditerranée-Infection in Marseille, became known to the general public for his numerous positions on the Covid-19 epidemic. The infectious disease specialist said at the start of the coronavirus epidemic to have found a treatment based on hydroxychloroquine. Several scientific studies have, in recent months, demonstrated the ineffectiveness of the treatment, even its dangerousness, but Professor Raoult does not give them any credit.

In a letter to the President of the National Assembly at the end of June 26, the director of the AP-HP Martin Hirsch had accused Didier Raoult of having stated “false testimony” during his hearing before the commission of inquiry of the National Assembly on the management of the coronavirus crisis. Professor Didier Raoult subsequently filed a complaint against the Director General of Public Assistance-Hospitals of Paris for slanderous denunciation.