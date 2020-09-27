Some establishments in the Bouches-du-Rhône are full on Sunday, September 27 in the morning, a few hours before the establishments in Aix-en-Provence and Marseille close. “We are open, it’s good, the weather is nice, we are happy”, enthuses Carla Gasquet, manager of a restaurant in Cassis (Bouches-du-Rhône). It remains difficult for her to see the closure of Marseille restaurants as an opportunity, but she is already preparing to welcome more people.

Some customers will not hesitate to travel to eat. “We don’t really see the problem, it still allows restaurateurs to continue living […] It’s a shame for Marseille but we’ll come back when it reopens “, explains a client. The restrictions could however push many Marseille establishments to go out of business. “It is not normal that we can open in Cassis, Aubagne, while we have condemned ourselves to close”, sums up a restaurateur.