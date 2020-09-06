Dominique Rossi and Hervé Chambost, two professors of public assistance in Marseille hospitals, sound the alarm on the number of intensive care beds dedicated to Covid-19 in the Bouches-du-Rhône. Despite the tension, the department’s hospitals have the capacity to open more.

Every day, there are more and more people hospitalized and in intensive care in the Bouches-du-Rhône.

As of September 6, of the 70 intensive care beds dedicated to Covid-19 in the department, 67 are occupied.

“There is no pandemic, but it is increasing. We must educate people, stop messing around. The pressure is mounting, we must be vigilant,” said Professor Dominique Rossi.

The latter, very active on social networks, calls out to Internet users.

“We need you to contain the wave,” wrote the head of the department of the North hospital on the networks.

Professor Chambost is alarmed

The crisis medical director at Marseille university hospitals (AP-HM) Hervé Chambost is also alarmed by the situation.

“People at risk are presenting serious forms again and are currently in intensive care”, explains Hervé Chambost.

The professor invites the inhabitants of Bouches-du-Rhône to “avoid festive events where barrier measures cannot be respected”.

Ability to open more

Even if the hospitals in the department with Covid-19 resuscitation beds (La Timone, Hôpital Nord, Martigues, Aubagne, etc.) are welcoming more and more patients, they are far from being saturated.

“We have the capacity to open more. We will adapt to the situation,” insists Professor Rossi.

For the moment, the AP-HM has no plans to open new intensive care beds dedicated to Covid-19.

Latest assessment of the ARS

During its last update on September 1, the Regional Health Agency (ARS PACA) reported 396 people hospitalized, more 61 compared to the week before.

49 people were in intensive care, 9 more than the week before.

🔴# Covid19 Situation report from 01/09 in #Paca

Since the start of the epidemic

▶ 35,286 positive people (+7,966)

▶ 993 people died

▶ 6,410 home returns

Currently

▶ 396 people hospitalized (+61)

▶ 49 people in intensive care (+9)https://t.co/YJKUjoQLGV pic.twitter.com/kgi1pamfKn – ARS Paca (@ARSPaca) September 1, 2020

Since the start of the epidemic in Paca, 993 hospitalized people have died.