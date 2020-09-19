It’s an almost classic teenage outfit, with its large t-shirt and shorts which has nothing to do with beachwear. Earlier this week, however, it won its owner, Anouk Tamisier, 13, a summons to the principal deputy of his school. “I don’t know what’s shocking, it’s shorts, that’s okay. The boys wear shorts, with a friend, we counted eight in one day“, she explains.

Several boys do wear shorts or Bermuda shorts when they leave college. It was Anouk’s father who posted his irritation on Facebook. The comments, more than 800, were carried away. Many note unequal treatment between girls and boys. Parents, however, signed the school regulations which stipulate that skirts and short shorts are prohibited. But where does the short end? Can’t we adapt to the heat and demonstrate pedagogy? This is the wish of the rector of the Aix-Marseille Academy, Bernard Beignier.