The Bouchard nodules They are a manifestation of osteoarthritis in the form of bone protuberances that are presented in the middle joints of the fingers. They can be the result of a finger injury, but they usually occur without prior injury. They are more frequent in women, starting between 40 and 60 years. There is also a hereditary component. The nodules arise in 50% of rheumatoid arthritis patients. They are formed by degenerate collagen.

