Tony Bou took a bite out of the Indoor Trial World Championship in Barcelona, where he won a very tight final against Adam Raga, second, and Matteo Grattarola, third. Halfway through the final the TTRS rider was in command in the standings, but the Repsol Honda rider sought limits even where there were none to sign three spectacular sectors and add another win at ‘La Catedral’ that brings him closer to title number 31. Adam Raga , second in the Palau, is already 30 points away, with a maximum of 42 at stake with two tests to go.

Started the test in Palau with Adam Raga and Toni Bou in fronttied at 8 points, but with best time for the champion of Montesa which, in addition, gave him an extra point in the general. The route was marked by a second section that no one could overcome. The first, and surprising, eliminated were Toby Martinthird and podium in Chalon, and Gabriel Marcelli, second in the Madrid event a week ago and who arrived in Barcelona after suffering a sprain at the Madrid Arena after a fall. Otherwise, the first act left Matteo Grattarola and Jaime Busto as top contenders for third place in the final, with 12 and 13 penalty points respectively. More off the hook were left Bincaz Y Make.

In the second step through the route, the Norwegian Haga and the French Bincaz ran out of optionstracing his opening performance with another 21 and 20 points respectively. The fight for third place in the final fell on the side of the Italian Grattarola, with three points less than Busto, thus repeating the final, as in Nice. Raga and Bou, at another level and with the pass already certified from the previous round, were once again the best, and once again the extra point went to the champion and that allowed him to come out last in the outcome.

In the three-way final, with the markers at zero, the Repsol Honda rider began to make a difference in the first step, where both Raga and Grattarola failed. The second choked the trio, leaving things as they were, zero step. But in sector three Bou added a surprising five that left everything open again, although Beta’s player could not take advantage of it, with another five at point four. There he went with all the champion, injured by the previous error risking to the maximum, and the TTRS added a fiasco, returning the Repsol Honda to lead with two zones and three points to go between champion and candidate. The fight was finally decided in favor of Toni Bou, with an impeccable and spectacular finish in the two final zones that gave him his 15th win in Barcelona.