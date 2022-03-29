Just as many of us feared, the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild will not be reaching our hands this year. This news was confirmed by Eiji Aonumaproducer of this franchise, through a new video posted on the official channel of Nintendo.

So is, Breath of the Wild 2 It will now be debuting until spring 2023, when it was previously estimated that its launch would take place this year.

What is the reason for this sudden delay? Aonuma He explains it in the video, but in case you couldn’t see it, here we transcribe his words:

“The adventure of this sequel will take place not only on the ground like in the previous game, but also in the skies. However, the expanded world goes beyond this, and there will even be a wide variety of features that you can enjoy. To make this game truly special, the development team is hard at work on this experience, so please wait a little longer.”

Previously, this date had already been half confirmed during a report with all the releases of Nintendowhere it was mentioned that the sequel to BOTWas well as Bayonetta 3they would be debuting until 2023.

Publisher’s note: Considering that this 2022 was already full of exclusive Switch releases, it was expected that Nintendo was going to delay one of its strongest cards until next year. The truth is that I have no problem with them taking all the time they need.

Via: Nintendo