After the new trailer of Breath of the Wild 2, which was published yesterday, the theories of the game did not wait and speculation goes to all possible sides. However, there is an element that was not provided by Nintendo, precisely to avoid some kind of spoiler, we refer to the name. According to the Japanese company, this sequel does have a title, but it is not yet time to meet him.

In an interview with IGN, Bill Trinen, head of the Nintendo Treehouse, mentioned that the sequel to Breath of the Wild it already has an official name. However, the company has not shared this information, as it could reveal some details about the story. This was what he commented:

“As for why we still keep the name to ourselves, they will just have to stay tuned, because obviously the names of the Zelda have their importance. Those subtitles … they start to leave little bits and pieces and clues about what might happen. [Breath of the Wild 2] it’s going to be its abbreviation, and it’s normal for people to want to have a recognizable way of calling it. We will continue to call it ‘the sequel to Breath of the Wild.’

Although it is true that the names of the games are of great importance, the true nature of the titles is usually discovered up to a certain part in the story, and they rarely make a big spoiler. Hopefully this information will be shared as soon as possible.

The sequel to Breath of the Wild It will arrive sometime in 2022. However, this could change in the future.

Via: IGN