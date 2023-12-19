A slightly different approach to the nature of language models – and what they mean for us. A guest post.

Many researchers are fascinated by the idea of ​​one day actually creating an artificial brain. Image: AP

LIn response to current dilemmas about the ambitions and hallucinations of artificial intelligence, a literary style that weaves magical realism, fact and fiction together to bring new worlds to life. The work of author Jorge Luis Borges was decades ahead of the era of large language models (LLM). His visually powerful and intricate stories are firmly anchored in our cultural heritage. They create worlds in which the inner workings of language and its relationship to reality are illuminated. Borges' mental imagery can help to understand the nature of language models and their importance for artificial intelligence.

Large language models absorb enormous amounts of human cultural knowledge and represent it with a dexterity that, for many, including the models themselves, ushers in the era of artificial intelligence. Their abilities arouse conflicting emotions such as admiration, fear and greed. This confusion stems from our ignorance of the nature of these systems and their impact on humanity.