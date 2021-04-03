London (AFP, DPA)

Chelsea suffered the first loss under the supervision of its German coach Thomas Tuchel, when he fell with a thunderous and surprising result 2-5 at home to West Bromwich Albion and the bottom summer, after he was sent off by Brazilian defender Thiago Silva, half an hour later, at the opening of the thirtieth stage of the English Football League.

Chelsea have achieved a series of 14 games without defeat, since Tuchel reached the head of the coaching staff, succeeding Frank Lampard last January.

West Bromwich raised its score to 21 points in the nineteenth place penultimate, while Chelsea were stuck at 51 points in fourth place.

And Chelsea are threatening to lose fourth place, as they are two points ahead of West Ham, who is visiting Wolverhampton on Monday night, and three points ahead of Tottenham, who is a guest to Newcastle on Sunday evening in the same stage.

Christian Pulisic opened the scoring for Chelsea in the 17th minute, then West Bromwich responded with two goals by Matthew Pereira in the final seconds of the first half.

In the second half, Callum Robinson and Mae Diane scored the third and fourth goals for West Bromwich in the 63rd and 68th minutes, then Chelsea responded with a goal by Mason Mount in the 71st minute, and in the final seconds of the match, Callum Robinson added his second and fifth goal to West Bromwich,

Chelsea suffered from a numerical shortage in their ranks after Thiago Silva was sent off in the 29th minute for receiving a second warning.