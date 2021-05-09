E.t is time to remind the world of the value of German thoroughness. The fight against the virus waves back and forth, in the end only thoroughness and strict adherence to regulations are sufficient to lead to success.

A large German airline provides an example of serious pandemic control. LH 279 from Milan to Frankfurt is getting ready to take off and a business passenger is getting ready to check-in. Together with his papers he puts the proof of a successfully passed Covid test on the counter: “Risultato negativo”. No, the traveler is informed, with “Risultato negativo” one is not entitled to transport. Such a document can only be accepted in German, English or French, not in Italian. “Result negative”, “result negative” or “Résultat négatif” good, “Risultato negativo” bad.

The rejected person looks in vain for someone who jumps out of cover and says “Welcome to. . . Do you understand fun? ”Calls out. A little nervous now, he seeks help in the airport pharmacy. When the pharmacist, after a moment’s thought, fetched a bottle of Tipp-Ex and tried to inconspicuously brush over the o of negativo, the traveler was touched by the helpfulness and the Italian pragmatism, but the fear prevailed that he would not be visiting Germany that day will achieve.

The story has a few more facets, let’s make it short: the traveler is forced to rebook, at his own expense, and, tested again, “result negative”, ends up in Frankfurt one day later. In response to a complaint e-mail, the company certifies that the staff is behaving correctly. Regulations complied with, healthy people successfully prevented from traveling, everything is in order.