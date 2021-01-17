E.It was only during this week that we realized the terrible pressures our souls have suffered from over the years and how nice it is to have all this burden lifted from our shoulders. It started with New Year’s Eve. Finally no longer the agony of choice, whether the rocket ignites better with the lighter or the sparkler, and also not the anxious look into the sky, whether it is really soaring. Flying is a frustrating topic anyway, as the question has always arisen as to whether Lufthansa’s Christmas mail announces the extension of Senator status. No flight, no status, just balconies, wonderful. Discovering the world and overcoming borders is really something of yesterday. Thanks to Volkswagen, we will never again dull a navigation system. The Wolfsburg software genius simply switch it off in the Golf, thanks, why didn’t anyone think of it before?



GPS in golf: it’s better to switch off!

Holger Appel Editor in business, responsible for “Technology and Engine”.

Where companies do good, the state cannot be absent. The green chancellor aspirant Robert Habeck says that he should take more care of his citizens. We think that’s good, so we don’t have to decide anything for ourselves. The state can do it. Students are relieved of the burden of learning because they don’t have to go to school and online classes are canceled due to a lack of online. You have to understand that, the authorities only had nine months to prepare. And the compulsory vaccination discussed back and forth by chancellor aspirant and Germany organizer (don’t think too quickly of Karl Lauterbach) Jens Spahn or Markus Söder, what an ugly word of compulsion, is taken from us. The letter from the Hessian Ministry of the Interior “with the best regards from Prime Minister Volker Bouffier” with the request for a corona vaccination arrives on time, but the computers in the call center are rehearsing civil disobedience, and there are no free dates either. Go ahead, no stress, keep it up.