W.e dear readers, let you in on our page planning. Week after week we wrestle with topics that we can present to you on Sunday. This week we wanted to do a piece about sportswear, nicely illustrated and with plenty of information about technical textiles. But out of consideration for our flawless friends in Qatar, we decided not to. Just because the rebellious top German beach volleyball duo Karla Borger and Julia Sude want to dig their way through the sand at the tournament in Doha in sports bikini instead of jacket and pants, the sheikhs are now back like they were yesterday. They admitted women for the first time in 2021 and awarded $ 300,000 in prize money. 30 degrees, a bit of physical exertion and relevant information will be bearable. Football is on. The men even take hours of travel stress just to selflessly represent Germany in Qatar, as one could admire at Bayern Munich.

Holger Appel Editor in business, responsible for “Technology and Engine”.

We are already worried that the European model could catch on. In this country women are even allowed to fly airplanes. Although they can’t. Or have you ever seen a woman land on the Hudson? We were recently welcomed to Lufthansa “on behalf of Captain Renatehaben”. Renate! As if by miracle, she landed the Airbus with ease. It was probably due to the Airbus, with Boeing that’s more of a thing at the moment. First the malade 737-Max, now the 777 engines fall off. On the other hand, the Boeing also arrived safely with an engine. There might still be potential for savings.

Unfortunately, we don’t have time to discuss this now. We have to prepare the board meeting in our sports club. Carelessly, women were admitted decades ago. They may enter the tennis court in shorts in summer. High time to revise the dress code.