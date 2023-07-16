Just make one plan / Just be a big light / And then make a second plan / They both won’t go!

Brecht’s lines from The Threepenny Opera have come to mind several times in the past few days. For example when we listened to a debate in the European Parliament. A new ordinance on the infrastructure for alternative fuels was negotiated, which means above all electric filling stations, the combustion engine should be off the road regardless of its climate balance. In the future, ultra-fast chargers should be found every 60 kilometers of motorway.

Any member of the numerous committees involved was able to distinguish between Brenner and Brittany. And so there are detailed if-then conditions in the revised version, such as this: “In addition, the Commission should examine what effects vehicles with integrated solar panels have on the development of the publicly accessible charging infrastructure.”

We’ll do that for the Commission briefly on the beer coaster. A standard module with 1.7 square meters, that should fit, delivers a maximum of 350 watts, times 900 full load hours in Germany, results in an annual yield of 315 kilowatt hours, which is enough for around 1500 kilometers, depending on the vehicle and driving style. But we should drive less cars anyway.

Big plans don’t always fail because of technical or economic constraints. Don’t forget people and their fears. In San Francisco, self-proclaimed “shell rebels” are currently shutting down self-driving cars from Cruise and Waymo. If you place an orange and white striped traffic cone on the hood, the high-tech cars equipped with dozens of sensors capitulate immediately and stop with their hazard warning lights on. The background to the protest action is a planned vote on the unrestricted approval of automatic driving machines. Opponents argue that the technology is too insecure.







That would not have happened in China. There is the kind of planning security that German business leaders like to invoke. Xi Jinping listened to Brecht to the end: Because for this life / Man isn’t good enough / That’s why just hit him on the hat!