EA trip in an electric Opel Corsa catapulted us into the future. We carelessly followed the navigation system, we had to hurry, and then it happened: the exit we were supposed to take didn’t exist, not yet, because the Riederwald Tunnel in the east of Frankfurt is under construction. It will close a gap in the city’s motorway ring road that is just over two kilometers long and has been discussed since the 1960s. The implementation decision followed in 2007 and the tunnel could be completed in 2031. Apparently Opel significantly overestimates the announced German pace.

Of course, things can happen very quickly in this country, as evidenced by the funding from the Federal Ministry of Transport, which was exhausted after less than 24 hours and which allowed homeowners to expand their property to include a solar system, electricity storage and charging station for electric cars. Ten grand is an understandable reason to spend hours grappling with KfW’s dysfunctional website.

Not all applicants will have read the fine print anyway, as the full funding amount will only be paid if the installed technology allows bi-directional charging. Vulgo: If there is a shortage of electricity, the network operator can drain the battery of the electric car.

After all, refueling via the solar system on your own roof is future-proof. Since the Brussels authorities have been banning e-fuel from Wissing by demanding that it must contain 100 percent CO throughout the entire supply chain 2 -free, we no longer trust electric cars.

Because that just uses the electricity that is currently available. On September 26th For example, 37 percent of the electricity mix came from renewable sources, the rest from fossil power plants. But let’s not be petty. All taxpayers who live in rented accommodation and who finance building technology for property owners should also think generously. For whoever has nothing will have what he has taken away from him, that is truly timeless and it says so in Matthew, look it up.