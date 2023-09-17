UThe best way to put pleasant things behind you is to let others overshadow the bad news. The national soccer team, in a tactically brilliant move, separated from its coach at the very moment when our basketball players became world champions. Now let’s think about what has been superimposed on Habeck’s heating law. Maybe the IAA motor show. The television viewer was able to find out last Sunday on ZDF’s Today program that “several hundred demonstrators also protested on the last day of the IAA.” The news would also have been possible “that tens of thousands of people streamed into Munich on the last day of the IAA and there were a few demonstrators.” But that would be a positive thing, just not.

* * *

Which brings us to the heater. The concept devised by the Federal Minister of Economics not only contributes to a future of fossil-free heat sources, it is also a prime example of reducing bureaucracy. To summarize in an easy-to-understand way: New heating systems must run on 65 percent renewable energy. In the new building. Others if the city has heat planning. And more than 100,000 residents. Then there is a 30 percent subsidy. Up to 30,000 euros. Plus 30 percent for owners. If they earn up to 40,000 euros. Plus 20 percent if you hurry up. Because 30 plus 30 plus 20 equals about 80, there is a maximum of 70 percent. Don’t say that with proper training you can easily figure it out.

* * *

Only those who have died like Wang Chuanfu still use academic arguments. The man is the founder of the Chinese car whiz kid BYD, is looking for a location in Europe and is hiring 30,000 university graduates this year. We recommend Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. “I cannot see what value for society as a whole high habilitation and doctorate rates should have in contrast to vocational training,” says the local education minister. Welcome to Germany, Mr. Wang, what are you waiting for?