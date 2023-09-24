EThere is a certain irony in the fact that the first question that Deutsche Bahn is asked in its efforts to recruit skilled personnel on social media is: Is there a company car for the advertised job? Young people can certainly imagine working for Deutsche Bahn, but they don’t want to rely solely on the product that they will help shape in the future. There are no company cars for the positions advertised on Tiktok or Instagram, which quickly turns out.

But the railway’s management staff have one thing in common with the questioners: avoiding their own product, because anyone who has responsibility in the state-owned company receives a company car. Why should it be any different here than in politics, where those in power impose rules on their subordinates that they of course don’t adhere to themselves: arrival by plane and car, and in the last few meters they quickly switch to the bike for the press photos.

But the people thought to be stupid are not. People have realized that a traffic turnaround on their backs doesn’t work that way. That graciously granted mobility allowances or job bikes are just peanuts compared to a real company car and individual freedom. In times of a shortage of skilled workers, the business economist or industrial engineer who has just received his or her academic degree will come across job offers as a management trainee which, read and be amazed, already provide a company car for the young professional.

An analysis by the Berlin Index Group shows a 60 percent increase in job advertisements offering a company car in the first half of the year. All job platforms and job advertisements on company websites were recorded. Providing a company car is once again mandatory for employers; it is a pampering and motivational boost on wheels. According to an Emnid survey, 70 percent of those under thirty would like to have a company car for private use for their next job. The young, motivated and well-trained people know: If you are really in demand, you don’t have to be fobbed off cheaply.