AAt this point we always praise the people’s representatives in the EU or the ministries in Berlin for their willingness to prescribe solutions for which there is no problem. Sometimes they even prescribe problems for which there is no problem. This week we received mail again from our editorial desk, but first we have to disappoint the politicians. Industry can also keep up.

Holger Appel Editor in business, responsible for “Technology and Engines”.

Mate Rimac, a likeable young Croatian entrepreneur with basic school education in Frankfurt-Ginnheim, recently owns not only the automotive icon Bugatti, but also his own super sports car, the electric Rimac Nevera. With its 1914 hp it accelerates from 0 to 400 km/h in 21.3 seconds. So far, so normal, after all he does it in forward gear. Anyone who can’t sleep because of nagging questions, such as why the railway doesn’t install outside mirrors on the ICE or whether the Airbus doesn’t need a hazard warning light if Lufthansa has to fly over to the right, will also look for and find a solution in reverse gear. The Nevera achieved 275.7 km/h, rear first. Unfortunately only on the test track in Papenburg, but now completely new possibilities are opening up.

We, on the other hand, also enjoy the other end of the speed scale, for example in the seat of a ride-on lawnmower. He drives and mows and has been covered by general liability insurance for decades. Problems? “No. Practical, cheap, well-rehearsed,” says the general association of insurers. The legislature cannot allow this to happen. Forklifts, agricultural machinery, snow clearers and lawn mowers will need their own insurance from the end of December. If you drive faster than 6 and slower than 20 km/h and not only stack, clear or mow within a narrow fence. Paragraph 6 Paragraph 2 Pf+lVG-E helps with regulation. Completely incomprehensible, however, there should be no need to attach a license plate; a little bit of bureaucracy should also be included. This week, Volker Wissing, the Federal Minister of Transport, said about new blood alcohol and age limits in road traffic: “A society cannot function without personal responsibility.” How now, and how should we move forward?