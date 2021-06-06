D.a the pandemic is kindly letting go of the reins and we are about to cautiously set off into the world, the opportunity can be used to remember who has brought us through the difficult times so far: doctors, nurses and bicycles.

* * *

Doctors and nurses saved lives, the bicycle gave life a radius of action, which is why it has become a scarce, precious commodity. It prevented people from going crazy because of all the Wieler, Spahn and Lauterbach. It deserves it, World Bicycle Day. It was committed last Thursday.

Since the incomparable Frank Zappa, who unfortunately is no longer with us, used a bicycle as a musical instrument and worked with drumsticks, we have known that there is nothing a bicycle cannot be used for. Progressive funeral directors who are serious about sustainability now use cargo bikes to transport the deceased to the cemetery. It cannot be determined whether this will make the dead feel better, but it certainly applies to the bereaved. Especially since a funeral as a result of death is an old, tried and tested form of recycling that can be described as extremely sustainable.

* * *

What we didn’t know: World Bicycle Day has been around since 1998. Amazing! A bicycle boom like the one we are currently experiencing was just as little to be expected as the trend towards the pop-up cycle path or the invention of the funeral wheel. The bike didn’t have to scramble for space on the bike path with the disposable electric scooter. Is there actually also a World Electric Scooter Day? Would Zappa have used something like that as a drum?