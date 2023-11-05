DThe week went well, we feel relaxed. Not on the political-military front, unfortunately nowhere there, but on the economic front. The inflation rate fell to 3.8 percent in October. It no longer hurts that the car insurer’s bill for the coming year is arriving, with a premium that is just 16 percent higher, even though we have had another accident-free year. Autumn also brings joy in other ways. It’s raining, despite all the professional optimists who prophesied in the bikini summer that it would never happen again. And the heating starts reliably, as we can see with a certain pride in the gas flame that it can burn again in its old days until the Habeck comes.

As is well known, the Federal Minister of Economics only means well when it comes to technology and humanity, which is why he has now developed an industrial strategy, which at least suggests that the view is emerging in one of the green houses that Germany without industry might not be so desirable after all. What we find petty, where there is no industry, there is no CO 2 . After all, Germany is on the right track. All you have to do is keep the price of electricity as high as it is now for as long as possible and the problem of excessive production will solve itself. Of all places, the Federal Minister of Finance intervenes and complains that the coal phase-out planned for 2030 needs to be reconsidered. “As long as it is not clear that energy is available and affordable, we should end the dreams of phasing out coal-fired electricity in 2030,” said Christian Lindner to the “Kölner Stadtanzeiger”. And this date has no effect on the climate anyway, as the CO saved in Germany 2 -Emissions are likely to occur additionally in Poland, for example. This is once again typical FDP. Zero vision.

We recommend tutoring from our colleague Robert Habeck, who has pipelines in the pipeline. From Norway. From Denmark. From Portugal through Spain and France. From Africa through the Mediterranean and Italy. All to Germany and full of sustainable, cheap hydrogen. In short: Tunis-Berlin is 2,761 kilometers. Munich’s new S-Bahn main line is 10 kilometers long and will take 15 years to build. So hydrogen will flow from Africa in 4,000 years. Maybe even in 3500, because the Italians are building faster than we are. What can be. Energy worries? Solved.