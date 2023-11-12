FEverything used to be better, at least in a Hamburg news magazine. In an environment where every bad news is good, reporter Guido Mingels wrote weekly about what used to be worse. There were sentences like: “In absolute terms, the 1970s in particular were a real massacre on the motorways and country roads.” Or Mingels calculated that for one hour of light in 1800 you still had to work 50 hours, today it is one Second, and he didn’t even know the LED.

Now progress is a snail, and anyone who ever organized a snail race as a child – which is now probably banned by nature conservation authorities – also knows that the ventral pod rarely finds its way to the finish line. But this week the Chancellor and the Prime Minister laid a trail, called the Germany Pact, which only has in common with the Germany Pact in that it will probably take a while for implementation. It’s actually about getting from the plan to reality more quickly.

The whole of Germany should flourish like this, wind turbines everywhere, rail to the front door, or at least fiber optics, and surprisingly even software for administration should only be developed once and then be allowed to be used in all states and municipalities. Hessian Prime Minister Boris Rhein pithily calls the principle “one for all,” which is not his usual style.

We don’t want to spoil the game, but we would like to point out the general unpredictability of the future. So setbacks cannot be ruled out, some things end up on the scrap heap of the history of ideas, some things lay the basis for future successes despite a lack of acceptance. Remember the Apple Newton? It was a kind of smart without a phone; on the black and white display you could keep an electronic calendar and write notes, even by hand. In 1998, Steve Jobs discontinued the project because it was completely unsuccessful, then in 2007 the iPhone came along, without a pact, by the way, and it took over our lives in one swipe.