D.This week we received shocking news. You are now thinking of a ban on internal combustion engines if the incidence exceeds the 0815 threshold for five and a half consecutive holidays. Or that short-haul flights will be banned from this long weekend because the train is better and more ecological. We checked the DB Navigator and unfortunately have to say: Reality checks sometimes hurt. A trip with the ICE from Cologne to Munich cost 160 euros on Friday. One way, second class, four and a half hour journey. It could be that one or the other does not fly on the train after all. Or pick up the car. The problem can of course be remedied, you just have to make the fuel, which is far too cheap, more expensive, and the ratio is right again. There are business textbooks that keep the principles of supply and demand and price and competition ready, in case someone wants to read: “Der Wöhe” is the name of the ham.

Holger Appel Editor in business, responsible for “Technology and Engine”.

What makes us sausage. The shock news. The food supplier Apetito has found out that currywurst with wavy cut fries led the canteen hit parade for 28 years. Now suddenly and for all of us, spaghetti bolognese is in pole position at the workplace. Because of Corona and home office. The dimension of this shift hits the stomach. We were once guests at Evonik, where the finest currywurst was served at 9 in the morning. Now the guys have to cook lipids for Biontech vaccine around the clock and get spaghetti at sunrise at the end of the day. VW normally serves 7 million units a year for the Golf, now should the stove be off? Not like that, friends of the rebellious noodle. On Tuesday we go straight to the newly opened hardware store. Buy lawn fertilizer. There is always a fragrant stand in front of the door. Shock therapy with ketchup.