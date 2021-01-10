New Year’s Eve without firecrackers was relaxing, but now masses of sledge drivers are clogging the local recreation areas and their access roads. Before further routes have to be closed: folks, stay at home.

D.he still young year started quite well. A smooth transition instead of wild shooting with dogs covering their ears and panicked horses. Just a few incorrigible people who had probably taken care of themselves from abroad: We could always have such peace. We don’t need the fine dust clouds either. According to the latest findings, it is not four, but “only” two thousand tons, but completely sufficient to trigger an alarm at the measuring stations. Fortunately, it’s not the car’s fault. Without the firecrackers, we might even get around driving bans on New Years. Is that transport policy?

Lukas Weber Editor in the “Technology and Engine” section.

On the other hand, we find ourselves thinking that driving bans could be very beneficial for once. With all due understanding for the city dwellers stricken by corona restrictions, who are drawn out into the Taunus forests to scrape over the remains of snow with the sledge: There is more crowd in the parking lots than at the start of the Frankfurt Marathon, the Große Feldberg is closed due to overcrowding and the streets are only progressing gradually. That people drop their cars somewhere, block driveways and the fire brigade have to park their thickest emergency vehicles in front of the hall so that they are not parked is not possible. After the holidays, the rush has hardly decreased. Is it possible that the masses are currently in the home office?

Something different, meanwhile the figures are available. With the increasing share of renewables, electricity purchases from abroad also increase; last year it was 36 percent more than in 2019. The knowledge that Germany (still) exports more than it imports in total does not help. what matters is when and where the electrical energy is available. French nuclear reactors as a buffer for German fluttering electricity – is that the energy transition?